“If the roof terrace is to be located at the front of the house, properties that have a high parapet (such as mid-period Victorian terraces or even Art Deco-era homes), or that have a high gable-end roof form (like some Edwardian era homes) are perfect for rooftop terraces,” he said. “On smaller inner-city properties, a hip roof facing the street might not be ideal, since you’re likely to make a major impact on the original house unless it’s set back far enough.”



Having a backyard will never go out of style, but for now, it seems like rooftop terraces are a good vibe for the summer, especially if you have room to garden or entertain guests.