But when all the wax has melted and the candle has reached the end of the wick, removing that extra wax can be a challenge — especially because you can’t throw glass in the recycling bin with residue on it. Plus, there are so many smart ways to upcycle glass jars in order to avoid any waste. So I spoke to Katie Berry, the cleaning expert behind Housewife How-Tos, to learn the best way to clean out a candle jar. Here’s what she had to say.