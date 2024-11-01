I Got the 133-Year-Old Blueprints to My Victorian Home — and Discovered Something Unexpected

As the daughter of a homebuilder, I’ve always been fascinated by the process of building a house. When I was growing up, there were usually blueprints on the dining room table. Even though I was always around new construction, I’ve gravitated toward old houses as an adult, and always wanted to know how to get blueprints of my house. That’s because a deep appreciation of craftsmanship runs in my blood, so I want to know the story of the house, to know everything about how and when it was built.