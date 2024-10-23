Finally, it’s important to know who and what you’ll be voting for. You can find out what’s on your ballot here so you can do your research in advance. Build into your plan this time to research the candidates and ballot measures to ensure you’re making informed decisions.



Whether you still need to register or you’re voting in person or by mail, writing down your plan and saving the dates in your calendar will make sure you find the time to actually get it all done. How else are you going to get that sweet “I Voted” sticker?



This post originally appeared on Dorm Therapy. See it there: Your Totally Easy, Step-by-Step Guide to Voting in College (from How to Register to How to Vote by Mail)