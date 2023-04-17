IKEA Is Rereleasing Vintage Pieces to Celebrate Its 80th Anniversary
It seems like IKEA is always on the forefront of what’s trending in furniture, and that even rings true for its vintage pieces. There are some past items that have captured the hearts of fans worldwide, and therefore fetch quite the price on resale sites. But the Swedish furniture giant has good news for those who want that retro look without the collectible price tag: Its newest collection will bring back reimagined designs from the company’s 80-year history.
Called Nytillverkad, IKEA debuted the first batch of products from the collection at Milan Design Week. The collection will include bedding, furniture, and accessories that are adapted to the needs of today with the style of the past.
“At IKEA, the past, the present, and the future are all connected,” says Fredrika Inger, managing director at IKEA of Sweden. “We’ve designed many functional and beautiful home furnishing products during the last 80 years, and it’s only natural that we get curious about our achievements in the past. With Nytillverkad, we are returning to the future, again. In multiple launches over the next few years, we will release a series of carefully selected products from our design archive, updated to match the bold outlook of the next generation. We are happy to bring back these timeless designs truly appreciated by the customers over the years.”
As an example, the company is bringing back the colorful and playful KRYPKORNELL pattern (formerly known as BLADHULT when it debuted in 1980) that originally appeared on KLIPPAN sofas, which will adorn fabric, kitchen utensils, bedding, and more. Two other iconic products making a comeback are the DOMSTEN stool (formerly JERRY) and the BONDSKÄRET coat rack (inspired by the SMED).
“This collection is loud, colorful, and fun. All the products have a story behind them, like one of our most iconic products LÖVET, first introduced in 1956. In the Nytillverkad version, we call it LÖVBACKEN, and it comes in orange, blue, and light green with an ash veneer top, adding a bold pop of color to any room”, says Karin Gustavsson, the creative leader of Nytillverkad collection, IKEA of Sweden.
Nytillverkad hits IKEA stores in July 2023.