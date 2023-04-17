IKEA Is Rereleasing Vintage Pieces to Celebrate Its 80th Anniversary

“At IKEA, the past, the present, and the future are all connected,” says Fredrika Inger, managing director at IKEA of Sweden. “We’ve designed many functional and beautiful home furnishing products during the last 80 years, and it’s only natural that we get curious about our achievements in the past. With Nytillverkad, we are returning to the future, again. In multiple launches over the next few years, we will release a series of carefully selected products from our design archive, updated to match the bold outlook of the next generation. We are happy to bring back these timeless designs truly appreciated by the customers over the years.”