IKEA’s Heart Sheets Are the Hottest Thing on TikTok Right Now
We’re still a ways off from Valentine’s Day season, but one heart-centric product is already capturing TikTokers’ hearts. Recently IKEA’s BARNDRÖM duvet cover and pillowcase set have blown up on the video-sharing platform, as a legion of shoppers race to their nearest store in search of the adorable heart-patterned bedding.
“They are sooo Pinterest coded,” content creator Raya (@raya.kiza) wrote in a video documenting her trip to buy the set, which has over 187,000 likes.
“Harry Styles vibes,” one commenter pointed out.
Pretty cute, right? Unfortunately, there’s a catch. The BARNDRÖM set is currently only available for twin-sized beds. In other words, they were originally aimed at children.
“Flannel weave is made from loosely spun yarn that creates insulating air pockets in the fibers,” the official product description reads. “The brushed fabric feels extra warm and soft against your child’s skin. Like a warm hug on cold nights.”
However, sizing restrictions haven’t stopped creative DIYers from making it work for their larger beds. For instance, TikToker Lucy (@lucydeux) recently shared a video documenting how she bought two BARNDRÖM duvet covers, cut them to fit her king-sized bed, and then sewed them together to create her own larger bedding.
Here’s hoping IKEA will hear the viral pleas for more heart-shaped bedding options soon!