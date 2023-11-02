Newsletters

IKEA’s Heart Sheets Are the Hottest Thing on TikTok Right Now

Abby Monteil
published now
Sunrise, Florida, USA - June 26, 2020: IKEA South Florida storefront. Companies that are hiring during COVID-19 The COVID-19 pandemic has hit workers in the U.S. hard.
Credit: YES Market Media/Shutterstock

We’re still a ways off from Valentine’s Day season, but one heart-centric product is already capturing TikTokers’ hearts. Recently IKEA’s BARNDRÖM duvet cover and pillowcase set have blown up on the video-sharing platform, as a legion of shoppers race to their nearest store in search of the adorable heart-patterned bedding.

At the time of writing, the hashtag #ikeahearts has over 2.2 million views. Needless to say, the BARNDRÖM set (which comes in red and pink heart varieties and retails for $24.99) has attracted its fair share of admirers.

“They are sooo Pinterest coded,” content creator Raya (@raya.kiza) wrote in a video documenting her trip to buy the set, which has over 187,000 likes.

BARNDRÖM Duvet cover and pillowcase
$24.99
IKEA
Buy Now

“Harry Styles vibes,” one commenter pointed out.

Pretty cute, right? Unfortunately, there’s a catch. The BARNDRÖM set is currently only available for twin-sized beds. In other words, they were originally aimed at children.

“Flannel weave is made from loosely spun yarn that creates insulating air pockets in the fibers,” the official product description reads. “The brushed fabric feels extra warm and soft against your child’s skin. Like a warm hug on cold nights.”

 However, sizing restrictions haven’t stopped creative DIYers from making it work for their larger beds. For instance, TikToker Lucy (@lucydeux) recently shared a video documenting how she bought two BARNDRÖM duvet covers, cut them to fit her king-sized bed, and then sewed them together to create her own larger bedding. 

Here’s hoping IKEA will hear the viral pleas for more heart-shaped bedding options soon!

