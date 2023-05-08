IKEA Is Making Changes to Its Iconic BILLY Bookcase

Right now, the new BILLY bookcase design is set to hit U.S. and European IKEA stores in early 2024. However, these changes have already raised some alarm bells from critics. As Curbed writer Diana Budds pointed out in a recent piece, slimming down and more cheaply producing products runs the risk of significantly reducing the longevity of IKEA furniture — not to mention that this new foil probably won’t do much to change the common complaint that BILLY bookcase shelves are prone to sagging.