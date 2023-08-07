This TikTok Will Make You Want to Paint Your BILLY Bookcase Hot Pink
Barbie mania is still in full force, which means that Barbiecore home decor is officially here to stay even long after the beloved film has left the big screen. If you want to infuse some of Barbie’s signature style into your space without breaking the bank, one TikToker is making the case for transforming your IKEA BILLY bookcase into something a little more whimsical.
TikToker Casey Moses is a book cover designer (which — side note — might just be the coolest job on the planet), and that means book storage and display is a pretty crucial component in her home. In 2022, Moses transformed an empty bedroom into her “dream design studio,” taking the room from your standard white paint and beige flooring into something fully Barbie-approved.
She painted the room’s walls a bubblegum hue, leaving one accent wall a vibrant shade of green. Then, she hand-sketched a floral mural onto the green wall using sidewalk chalk and varying shades of green, pink, white, and yellow — a labor of love that no doubt paid off in spades.
The statement piece of the room, of course, is the BILLY bookcase, which she hand-painted hot pink for the full Barbiecore effect. Moses took the plain white bookcase to an even brighter white shade with primer before diving into the custom pink hue, sharing in the comments section that she asked her local hardware store to shade-match Behr Beauty Queen. She noted that Benjamin Moore Hot Lips would give a similar vibe.
Moses shared in the comments section that she was careful to wait a few days before putting any books onto the shelves just in case the paint might transfer, but the end result is bold and beautiful… and totally Barbie.
On the heels of the film’s release, it seems Moses is still loving her paint choice, calling them “the pink bookshelves of my dreams, I’m still not over it.”