IKEA Canada Is Selling a “University Starter Kit” for Students
IKEA Canada is making the transition from home life to dorm life much easier, thanks to their limited-time-only university starter box. The set features everything a college student needs in the kitchen, from cookware to utensils to soap dispensers.
Here’s a complete list of items included.
- ANNONS 5-piece cookware set, glass/stainless steel
- IKEA 365+ frying pan, stainless steel/nonstick coating, 24 cm
- PRUTA food container, set of 17, transparent/green
- FÄRGRIK mug, stoneware white, 25 cl
- ISTAD resealable bag, patterned/black yellow
- GNARP 3-piece kitchen utensil set, black
- OFTAST plate, white, 25 cm
- OFTAST side plate, white, 19 cm
- OFTAST bowl, white, 15 cm
- RINNIG dish brush, gray
- MOPSIG 16-piece cutlery set
- POKAL glass, clear glass, 35 cl
- ORDNING utensil holder, stainless steel, 18 cm
- SVAMPIG sponge, gray-white
- HEAT trivet, cork, 19 cm
- TACKAN soap dispenser, white
- FRAKTA bag, large, blue, 55x37x35 cm/71 l
- SAMLA box, transparent, 56x39x28 cm/45 l
- SAMLA lid for box, 45/65 L, transparent
- APTITLIG chopping board, bamboo, 24×15 cm
The price of all these? CA$126.32 (or about $93) total if you buy the items separately, but IKEA is selling the entire bundle for only CA$99 (around $73).
The boxes are a thoughtful promotion from the Swedish retailer that makes it convenient for everyone. For students, they’ll have a smoother transition making meals on their own in their dorm; for parents, they’ll save money and spend less time combing IKEA’s aisles searching for each item.
For those in Canada, you only have until September 6 to buy a university starter box. For those in the U.S., the company has not made it available in the country, unfortunately. You can, however, print out the kit’s checklist and pick out the items yourself. It won’t have the discount, but it’ll make shopping so much easier. Good luck!