IKEA Canada Is Selling a “University Starter Kit” for Students

The boxes are a thoughtful promotion from the Swedish retailer that makes it convenient for everyone. For students, they’ll have a smoother transition making meals on their own in their dorm; for parents, they’ll save money and spend less time combing IKEA’s aisles searching for each item.



For those in Canada, you only have until September 6 to buy a university starter box. For those in the U.S., the company has not made it available in the country, unfortunately. You can, however, print out the kit’s checklist and pick out the items yourself. It won’t have the discount, but it’ll make shopping so much easier. Good luck!