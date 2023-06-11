The $7 IKEA Product You Should Stock Up on If You’re Moving
Moving is never as pain-free as many of us would like it to be, but smart, space-saving packing practices can make the whole ordeal a lot less stressful. And as one viral TikTok points out, you don’t necessarily need to invest in expensive packing cubes or luggage. Instead, the answer could lie in a $7 clear IKEA bag named DIMPA.
“YOU NEED TO KNOW THIS HACK!” London-based content creator Gemma (@alizeslifestyle__) captioned her video recommending the product. “Moving [house] or just storing things, the IKEA Dimpa are your guys!”
“Are you moving?” the text reads as her TikTok begins, as Gemma’s partner carries several of the clear bags down the stairs. “Packing hack of dreams.”
According to Gemma, her and her family were able to use the inexpensive bags to pack pretty much everything under the sun, including clothes, linens, duvets, shoes, toys, coats, board games, towels, Christmas decorations, outdoor and indoor cushions, and electronics.
She went on to list some of the benefits of using the bags, noting that they are “sustainable, reusable, suitable for [a] garage/loft, easy to carry + lift, you can see what’s inside,” and that they are “heavy duty.”
Finally, the video pans over corners of the family’s home to reveal dozens of stacked DIMPA bags, which seem to hold up to Gemma’s hype. Given that the TikToker’s video has received over 1.7 million views and 65,400 likes, she’s not alone in her love for the product.
“Moved over 10 times by age 18,” one commenter wrote. “IKEA bags are great. Boxes are overrated.”
Another TikToker noted how useful IKEA bags are for moving in general, pointing to the brand’s $6 FRAKTA blue storage bags as another example.
“Love this,” they wrote. “I moved 3,000 miles cross-country and when I tell you those IKEA blue bags carried everything. Bought like 50.”