The $7 IKEA Product You Should Stock Up on If You’re Moving

Moving is never as pain-free as many of us would like it to be, but smart, space-saving packing practices can make the whole ordeal a lot less stressful. And as one viral TikTok points out, you don’t necessarily need to invest in expensive packing cubes or luggage. Instead, the answer could lie in a $7 clear IKEA bag named DIMPA.



“YOU NEED TO KNOW THIS HACK!” London-based content creator Gemma (@alizeslifestyle__) captioned her video recommending the product. “Moving [house] or just storing things, the IKEA Dimpa are your guys!”



“Are you moving?” the text reads as her TikTok begins, as Gemma’s partner carries several of the clear bags down the stairs. “Packing hack of dreams.”