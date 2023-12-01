Some commenters noted that the hooks and adhesive don’t stick to the walls. According to a commenter, the solution is to clean the wall with rubbing alcohol, hold the hooks on there for 30 seconds, then wait an hour before hanging the plate holder.



“Nothing falls!” the commenter said.



Others complained that the adhesive sticks too much and can cause a layer of paint to rip off. To avoid this scenario, Grillo advised: “… next time use your hairdryer. It heats up the glue and it [the adhesive] peels off.”