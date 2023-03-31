You Can Stay at the World’s Only IKEA Hotel in Sweden
Few things bring the thrills quite like a trip to IKEA, but did you know there’s an actual IKEA hotel in Sweden? Yep. The one-of-a-kind accommodation — aptly named IKEA Hotell — can be found in the charming, tiny town of Älmhult, which also serves as the location for the world’s first-ever IKEA store, making it the dream vacation destination for IKEA enthusiasts the world over.
Of the little-known, 254-room property, Ida-Maria Rigoll, the destination sales lead at IKEA Hotell, told Travel + Leisure: “People are often a bit surprised when they find out about us. They know what IKEA is, but they don’t know that we have a hotel. Of course, there are always people making fun and asking, ‘Oh, do we have to put our own bed together?’”
For the record, you don’t need to assemble any furniture while you’re there, but you could certainly score design and decor inspiration aplenty. “It’s important for us that we are totally IKEA-decorated and that all the interior furnishings are from IKEA. We have designers come in and arrange everything so we can be an inspiring place,” Rigoll told the outlet.
Open since the early 1960s, IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad was reportedly inspired to create the motel after traveling to roadside motels in the U.S., which means you’ll find a comfortable, no-fuss place to rest your weary bones after a long day of sightseeing, should you decide to stay there. And much like everything else found within the iconic retailer’s walls, the accommodations are super budget-friendly. A family-sized room on a weekend stay can be found for 850 SEK, or about $82 USD.
“We try to run this hotel like an IKEA store,” Rigoll said. “We always put volume over price. It’s our strategy to offer a low price, so we don’t work with revenue in the same way as regular hotels. We sell the first room and the last room for the same price. If I have two rooms left for today, I don’t go in and increase the price; we want to have a room for everybody.”
Along with its proximity to the first-ever IKEA store, which now serves as an IKEA-themed museum, amenities include a full-service restaurant (where you can snag the famed Swedish meatballs), a gym and sauna, and ample workspace and conference rooms for guest use. Outdoors, you’ll find a garden with an “insect hotel” called “The Buggingham Palace.” It’s also known for being a welcoming community space for locals and tourists alike, as Rigoll told T+L.
“It’s hard to imagine because Älmhult is a small town in the middle of the forest, but this is an international, vibrant place. IKEA Hotell plays an important role in the community as well because there are no other hotels or large restaurants — this is where you meet if you’re a business traveler.”
Despite its remote location, getting there is also a breeze. It’s a two-hour train ride from Copenhagen, with the hotel a mere four-minute journey from the railway station. It gets plenty of great reviews on Tripadvisor, Booking.com, and Google, making it a no-brainer for anyone who counts themselves as a super-fan of the beloved retailer.