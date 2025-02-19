This New IKEA Pairing Will Instantly Refresh Your Bathroom for Under $50
If your bathroom looks tired and cramped from all the clutter crowding what few surfaces you have left, a solution could be waiting right in your local IKEA aisle. Before you drop hundreds (or thousands!) on a total bathroom makeover, try swapping out your cabinets with a stylish and storage-friendly pick. The Swedish homewares store just dropped two new matching storage cabinets that will instantly refresh your bathroom, hide clutter, and create a more cohesive look.
Plus, because they’re lightweight and easy to build yourself, this pair of cabinets is a great idea for renters, too.
The IVÖSJÖN cabinet is a three-tiered plastic cabinet that’s made specifically for small bathrooms that lack storage space. Each cubby has loads of room for towels, makeup, skincare, hair products, hairstyling tools, and more. Everything gets neatly tucked away behind doors that can be pulled up and slid out of sight.
Measuring at just 13 inches, this cabinet will fit literally anywhere — behind the door, next to your sink, or tucked away in a corner. The light green color is calming and modern, and will give your space a fresh feel.
“Very nice and lots of room,” one IKEA shopper wrote in their review. Another person called it “charming,” adding, “nice and easy to assemble.” You can snag the IVÖSJÖN cabinet for just under $25.
You can also pick up the matching IVÖSJÖN medicine cabinet for $20. The interior has two spacious shelves for items like medications, lotions, perfumes, and oral care products, and there’s an exterior shelf that you can place your most-used items on. The cabinet door also features a round mirror that matches the circle details on the larger cabinet — the cohesion is so aesthetically pleasing!
“Fits very well in a small bathroom,” one reviewer wrote. “Plenty of space for what you need.”
For under $50, you can give your small, cluttered bathroom a quick, easy, and renter-friendly refresh that will make the space feel brand new.