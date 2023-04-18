This TikToker Transformed an IKEA KALLAX into a Wine Bar

As it turns out, storage cubes can hold a lot more than your out-of-season sweaters and miscellaneous old socks. Just ask TikTok content creator @eyesonfinds, who recently reshared a video from TikToker @clearspacesorganizingco, who documented how they transformed their IKEA KALLAX storage cube shelf into a makeshift wine bar. The four-shelf unit, which comes in five colors — including the black shade this TikToker has — retails for $69.99, and can be hung either on the wall or left to stand on its own on the floor, giving you flexibility for your DIY projects.