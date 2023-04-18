This TikToker Transformed an IKEA KALLAX into a Wine Bar
As it turns out, storage cubes can hold a lot more than your out-of-season sweaters and miscellaneous old socks. Just ask TikTok content creator @eyesonfinds, who recently reshared a video from TikToker @clearspacesorganizingco, who documented how they transformed their IKEA KALLAX storage cube shelf into a makeshift wine bar. The four-shelf unit, which comes in five colors — including the black shade this TikToker has — retails for $69.99, and can be hung either on the wall or left to stand on its own on the floor, giving you flexibility for your DIY projects.
For their project, @clearspacesorganizingco installed two under-cabinet wine racks on the shelf unit’s top two cube shelves and filled them with wine glasses. They styled the bottom two cubes with wicker baskets, and finished up the project by adding wine bottles and decor to the top of the shelf unit.
While the original video received over 520 likes, @eyesonfind’s reshared video has since racked up over 166,200 likes and 4.3 million views since it was posted on April 8.
“Cute idea!” one commenter wrote. “To make it a tad taller you could also add short legs to it.”
“You can do so much with these!” another TikToker commented, referencing the KALLAX unit. “I transformed my one.”
Indeed, part of the beauty of IKEA products is how customizable they are when it comes to DIY home endeavors.