The Best Place for a Lazy Susan Might Be Your Walls, According to an IKEA Hacker
Do you have a blank wall in your space that is nagging you for some wall art? Sure, you could do the gallery wall thing, but if you’re looking for something a bit out of the box, this IKEA hack could be right up your alley. The result looks so high-end, but it’s super affordable — all you need is $30 and a couple of minutes to bring it together.
The hack, posted by Instagram user Edahia (@edhia.s), uses a lazy Susan from IKEA (called SNUDDA) to create a modern decorative wall installation. Edahia attached an adhesive LED light strip to the SNUDDA base, securing the battery pack to the back of the top using a 3M sticker, and then hung the SNUDDA on the wall. They didn’t show how they installed the wall art, but you could use Command strips to get that flush look.
The IKEA SNUDDA is made with lightly stained rubber wood and is normally used in the kitchen or bathroom to give you easy access to all your ingredients, skincare, or makeup. But for this DIY, you can paint the piece, stain it darker, or even decoupage the surface to create a totally unique piece of art
Plus, with the LED light strip, your art also doubles as a night-light or soft lighting feature in whatever space you decide to install it.
This LED light strip from Amazon comes with an adhesive sticker for the remote and has a motion sensor, so it will turn on when it senses you in the room, then turn off when no one is around. But there are thousands of different LED lights you can choose from to get the look you’re going for.
Start on this super easy IKEA DIY, and you’ll have that blank wall looking gorgeous in no time!