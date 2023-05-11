IKEA’s Latest Collection Is All About This Wardrobe Staple

“​​The handmade paper is a durable material that can last generations, that we use for the genealogy poster that is one of my favorite products,” says Vinka. “The poster has a blank family tree drawing that you can fill with the names of your family members, which allows you to add personal meaning. It encourages creativity and interaction, inviting people to color and transform to make it their own. I think it’s a beautiful and meaningful addition to any home.”