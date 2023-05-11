IKEA’s Latest Collection Is All About This Wardrobe Staple
Denim is one of the few things that truly never goes out of style. And IKEA’s latest collection brings the wardrobe staple to home decor in a chic, minimal, and sustainable way.
Called MÄVINN, the 20-piece collection includes baskets, rugs, a lampshade, an apron, bags, cushion covers, a wall organizer, and more, all handcrafted by local artisans employed by the Swedish retailer’s social business partners.
“MÄVINN has a dual purpose,” IKEA designer Paulin Machado tells Apartment Therapy. “We do not only offer beautiful handmade items — all the products are made in collaboration with social businesses that provide job opportunities to vulnerable groups. We have used sturdy natural materials, like banana fiber and repurposed denim, that are locally sourced and durable. By using banana fiber, a byproduct from banana farmers, and repurposed denim, we take advantage of material that would otherwise go to waste.”
“In this collection, we partner with social businesses that empower persons with disabilities, disadvantaged youth, tribal communities, and women in rural areas by creating job opportunities,” Machado continues. “I’ve had the opportunity to meet women who have never worked outside of their homes. It’s amazing to witness their growth in confidence and skills over time, as they become more comfortable with collaborating on designs and weaving techniques.”
“Denim is a timeless classic that never goes out of style,” IKEA Designer Maria Vinka tells AT. “Its sturdiness and durability make it a widely used material, and what I really like about it is that it gets better with age and the more you use it. Its texture and durability can add a casual and effortless vibe to any space and suit various interior design styles.”
“In MÄVINN, we worked with different shades of denim to create a beautiful contrast alongside all the natural materials. Overall, I think denim is a fantastic material for home furnishing due to its robustness, durability, and timeless appeal. It’s definitely worth considering if you want to incorporate a classic material into your home decor that will stand the test of time.”
And if you’re the family historian, there’s a special product for you. The collection includes a genealogy poster made using a papermaking tradition from Nothern Thailand that utilizes the bark of mulberry trees.
“The handmade paper is a durable material that can last generations, that we use for the genealogy poster that is one of my favorite products,” says Vinka. “The poster has a blank family tree drawing that you can fill with the names of your family members, which allows you to add personal meaning. It encourages creativity and interaction, inviting people to color and transform to make it their own. I think it’s a beautiful and meaningful addition to any home.”
MÄVINN will be available June 2023 in stores and on IKEA’s website.