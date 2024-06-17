This Stunning Kitchen Cabinet DIY Is Made Only from 3 IKEA Boxes

As the video shows, Scott started by gluing three MOPPE units together, before laying down pieces of tape to mark where the stripes would go. It didn’t take long, either — according to Scott, the entire process of creating the wood-stained stripes took just one hour! To top off the cabinet, he created some DIY knobs for the cabinets using wooden beads, which he dipped in a dark wood stain and secured in place with cording. And voila! A stunning kitchen cabinet on a budget.