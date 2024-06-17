This Stunning Kitchen Cabinet DIY Is Made Only from 3 IKEA Boxes
As any IKEA lover will tell you, the Swedish furniture store is a great source not only for affordable furniture, but also for pieces that can easily be hacked into dream DIY projects without breaking the bank. Case in point: Designer Drew Michael Scott, aka Lone Fox Home, created a gorgeous striped wooden wall cabinet using IKEA’s storage boxes.
Scott showed off the project in a recent TikTok, writing, “I decided to mix two of my favorite things, wood & stripes, into one stunning little wall cabinet!”
“I’ve seen these IKEA MOPPE storage boxes for a while and always wanted to create something with them,” Scott continued.
As the video shows, Scott started by gluing three MOPPE units together, before laying down pieces of tape to mark where the stripes would go. It didn’t take long, either — according to Scott, the entire process of creating the wood-stained stripes took just one hour! To top off the cabinet, he created some DIY knobs for the cabinets using wooden beads, which he dipped in a dark wood stain and secured in place with cording. And voila! A stunning kitchen cabinet on a budget.
Since sharing the DIY, Scott’s video has received over 43,300 likes and 449,700 views. “Oh my god, I love this!” one TikToker commented. “That’s such an amazing idea for the knobs, too. It’s insane that one knob can cost like $60!”
“So simple and great outcome,” another commenter wrote. “Design doesn’t have to be complicated to be original and great.”
You can find your own MOPPE units at your nearest IKEA store or on the brand’s website, where each unit retails for $29.99. It’s a great fit for DIYs in general, as its wood is untreated and can be treated with oil, wax, or glazing paint without losing any of its durability. Happy crafting!