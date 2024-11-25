This $10 IKEA Storage Bestseller Has the Most Unexpected Use in Your Kitchen (It’s So Smart!)
What one person sees as a simple IKEA picture ledge, another might see as a spice organizer in the making, as evidenced by a smart hack that doesn’t really take any hacking at all! The user behind the Interior X Lifestyle Instagram account found a new way to use the IKEA MOSSLANDA picture ledge in her kitchen, and the result is so good you’ll want to recreate it immediately.
Rather than hang this ledge on the wall, this DIYer flipped several of the shelves upside down and placed them in her spice drawer, creating angled organizers that allow her to see exactly what she’s looking for.
The MOSSLANDA picture ledge comes in a few different sizes, but the 21.75-inch ledge would work best in most drawers. You can also cut the piece down to fit small drawer sizes if you’re handy with power tools or handsaws. The original DIYer used this upscale walnut brown finish, but the shelf is also available in white or black for $7.99 each.
You can even deposit your spices into more aesthetically pleasing bottles to make the whole drawer look and feel more cohesive. These jars from Amazon are about as tall as the depth of the MOSSLANDA shelf, making them a perfect fit for your DIY spice drawer. And because they’re squared off rather than round, they won’t roll around when you pull the drawer open.
This simple IKEA MOSSLANDA hack will make your kitchen drawers work better for you and look so much better, too!