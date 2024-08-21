I Can’t Believe This DIY Media Console is Made with $20 IKEA Finds
When you think “custom TV console,” you probably see dollar signs pop up in front of your eyes. Any kind of custom furniture is going to set you back a big chunk of change — unless you’re making your own custom pieces by hacking existing IKEA furniture. One Instagrammer created a totally custom TV console from $20 IKEA nightstands, and the end result looks like a built-in that was made specifically to fit the space.
“@ana.sousa.matos shared this clever IKEA hack using four GURSKEN nightstands to create a sleek entertainment center,” the caption of a recent IKEA Hack post reads. “By combining these simple bedside tables, she created a stylish unit that sits perfectly under her wall-mounted TV.”
Ana used four beige GURSKEN nightstands to create this DIY console. They’re made from lightweight particle board so they’re easy to assemble by yourself, and you can customize them by adding doors, like Ana did, curtains, or baskets to keep your things organized.
To make her doors, Ana actually used two more GURSKEN nightstands and literally hacked them down to size and then added her own hinges. “The doors are not for sale unfortunately,” she responded to a commenter on the IKEA Hack post. “The hack here is to buy more GURSKEN (I bought 6 for 4 elements) to get ‘doors.’”
You can also, of course, paint your custom console to any color that best fits your style, but Ana kept this DIY simple and kept hers the classic beige the nightstands come in.
For under $150, Ana ended up with a beautiful-looking custom console that looks like it was made to fit that wall her TV is on. It’s clean, simple, modern, and super useful, and if she ever decides to change her style, she has four nightstands ready to be used elsewhere in the house!