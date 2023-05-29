Here’s Why TikTok Is Obsessed with This IKEA Cart
Thanks to the rise of the Danish Pastel decorating trend, whimsical pastel furniture is all the rage right now. So when a beloved retailer introduces reliable, affordable pieces in quirky new hues, it’s no wonder they often become viral hits with home decor enthusiasts. Enter: IKEA’s NISSAFORS utility cart, which has blown up on TikTok since becoming available in an adorable mint green color.
Content creator Sara (@sareishh) spotlighted the product — which retails for $29.99 — in a recent TikTok video, in which she assembled the three-shelved wheeled cart and organized it as a chic bar cart.
The color is just 😮💨😮💨😮💨,” she captioned the video, adding, “It’s the perfect bar cart.”
Since Sara first shared the video on April 26, it’s gained over 12,600 likes and 194,300 views.
“Sooo cute!” one commenter wrote. “Need this for my new place.”
“In love with the color!!!” another TikToker commented.
Thinking about picking up a NISSAFORS cart for yourself? Then you’ll be happy to know that it also has highly favorable reviews over on the IKEA website, where over 493 shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating.
“[It] can be wheeled easily around the house, and makes it so easy to pack it all away again,” a reviewer noted.
Meanwhile, a shopper summed up the cart’s appeal in three words: “Pretty, functional, affordable.”
According to the official product description, the NISSAFORS cart can hold a maximum load of 24 pounds per tiered shelf, and 73 pounds overall. Plus, with its 19 ⅞” length, it can easily fit into various nooks and crannies in your house for maximum convenience.