IKEA Is Having a Rare Sale on This 2-in-1 Bestseller (It’s Small-Space-Friendly!)
Are you trying to make the most out of your small living space? It’s time to get creative with your furniture and choose pieces that work better for your floor plan. Lucky for you, a set of IKEA’s bestselling foldable NORDEN table and FRÖSVI chairs is currently marked down to under $450, and it’s going to transform your small apartment or tiny home for the better.
The NORDEN table is beloved by small-space dwellers because it can fold almost completely flush to the wall. It features two fold-up leaves and a center storage structure with six deceivingly deep pull-out drawers. When both drop-leaf portions are tucked down and the NORDEN is pushed flush against a wall, the table only protrudes about a foot out — it’s virtually invisible!
And the FRÖSVI chairs are super simple wooden folding chairs that can be easily stored away in closets (or even hung on the wall) when not in use.
Normally, you can grab the NORDEN for around $350 and four FRÖSVI chairs for $140 (that’s just under $500 in total). But IKEA currently has a set available for just $450 until January 7, so you can make better use of your space without blowing your budget.
“We downsized, cutting our square footage in half!” one IKEA reviewer wrote about the NORDEN. “This table is absolutely perfect for our small dining room, serving as our dining room table and desk! It was very easy to put together. I can’t think of anything that could [make] it better!”
And one person wrote of the FRÖSVI chairs, “I bought these because I moved to a small place. I can tuck them away and use them when I need them. Comfortable and sturdy.”
Take advantage of this sale price and be amazed at just how big your small space can feel when you work with the right pieces of furniture from IKEA.