IKEA Is Selling a Cute $25 Indoor/Outdoor Plant Find (It’s Going to Fly Off Shelves!)
Are you a plant lover? I know I am. Whether big or small, plants always bring a smile to my face. If you’re unsure of your green thumb, don’t worry — there are plenty of low-maintenance plants that are almost impossible to kill, making them perfect for beginners. Recently, I added a beautiful Monstera plant to my collection, and I’m already hoping to add more plants to my collection soon.
However, living in a small space means I’m constantly trying to figure out where I can fit all of my plants. Thankfully, while scrolling through IKEA’s website, I stumbled upon the perfect solution: the OLIVBLAD plant stand. If you’re in a similar predicament, this stand might be just what you need.
The OLIVBLAD plant stand measures just over 17 inches in diameter and can hold up to 55 pounds, making it both sturdy and practical. What I love the most about this item is that it comes in three versatile colors: Black, Dark Gray, and Light Gray — so you can easily find the right shade to complement your home’s vibe.
With shelves at different levels, it adds a unique touch to any space and allows you to display multiple plants with style. Whether indoors or on your balcony, this stand is a great addition to any room. The plant stand is $25, which is very affordable considering its size, and the fact that it can hold up to three plants, it’s an absolute steal.
IKEA reviewers are loving it, too. One IKEA customer wrote, “I put my orchids on this plant shelf, and they look so nice and colorful together. Very nice item.” Another customer wrote, “This pot stand is easy to assemble and well built. Worth the price.”
If you’re looking to refresh your space and give your plants their own cozy nook, the OLIVBLAD plant stand is a fantastic, budget-friendly option to consider. And if you don’t have any plants, consider this a sign to start your plant journey.