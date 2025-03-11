IKEA reviewers are loving it, too. One IKEA customer wrote, “I put my orchids on this plant shelf, and they look so nice and colorful together. Very nice item.” Another customer wrote, “This pot stand is easy to assemble and well built. Worth the price.”



If you’re looking to refresh your space and give your plants their own cozy nook, the OLIVBLAD plant stand is a fantastic, budget-friendly option to consider. And if you don’t have any plants, consider this a sign to start your plant journey.