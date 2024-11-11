This “So Handy” $9 IKEA Storage Gem Has So Many Hacks That I Lost Count
Don’t you just love it when you stumble upon a holy grail item? There’s an organizational tool from IKEA that’s making waves on Instagram right now because it’s just that good and can be used in so many ways throughout your home. And for just under $9 each, you’ll find yourself bulk buying it for those “just in case” scenarios.
Instagram user and interior designer Can Burak Erusta showed off how easy it is to use the IKEA PÅLYCKE clip-on basket for a variety of different things. He first used it in the bathroom to hold extra hand towels. Then he placed it under a kids’ desk to store picture books. And finally, he installed it under his own desk to hold file folders and notebooks.
But this little basket doesn’t stop just there. Because it comes in two sizes, you can grab one that best fits your situation. Smaller baskets can be used in your pantry to hold mini snack bags, trays of cookies, or small jars of jams and jellies, whereas the larger baskets can hold canned goods and seasonings.
Or slip either size onto the shelf of your coffee station to store coffee filters, K-cups, mugs, saucers, and more. You can even expand your storage space at your makeup vanity by sliding a couple of these baskets underneath for cotton rounds, eye shadow palettes, or brushes.
“I LOVE this product,” one IKEA reviewer wrote. “I hooked it on the back side of [my] desk underneath and wrapped all the cords from the computer in the basket so they are not all over the floor. I’m going to get more so I can use the cupboard to store water bottles, small plates above large plates, and so many other uses!”
Another person wrote, “This is so handy! It allows you to easily use space that would otherwise be dead. I use them in the pantry for extra snacks and baggies, and in the cabinets to hold the kids plates and such.”
Pick up a few of the PÅLYCKE clip-on baskets for your home and watch extra storage space appear seemingly out of nowhere. You’ll be hooked (literally)!