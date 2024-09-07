According to its site, IKEA Preowned is part of a larger effort by the brand to transition into a circular business, with services that include buying back products that customers no longer need, providing assembly parts, investing in companies that recycle mattresses, and advocating for the promotion of a circular economy. (A circular economy is one that keeps materials and products in circulation for as long as possible, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, meaning that objects, materials, and resources keep their value and stay in use for as long as each can, helping to eliminate — and reduce — waste.)