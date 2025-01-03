I came across the $29.99 IKEA SNURRAD turntable in an Instagram video shared by @TheDIYMommy — and it made me wonder where it’s been my whole life. To my total non-surprise, I’m late on the hype for this organizer (Apartment Therapy reviewed the SNURRAD when it was also $36 a few years ago). Now it’s cheaper than ever, and just as relevant as it was then.