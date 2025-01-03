I Just Discovered This IKEA Storage Gem, And Now I Want One for Every Shelf in My Fridge
Starting the week with a clean fridge that’s fully stocked with prepped meals and my favorite snacks is one of my favorite things. However, all my aesthetically stacked Tupperware and Spindrift cans become an obstacle course when I’m trying to find that one jar of chili crisp in the very back or locate hidden charcuterie, cheese, and pickled veggies for an impromptu snack dinner.
If you’re like me and have also pulled almost everything out of your fridge to find your go-to salad dressing or that one condiment that always gets lost in the very back, I just discovered that IKEA has an ingenious storage solution to ensure that’ll never happen again.
I came across the $29.99 IKEA SNURRAD turntable in an Instagram video shared by @TheDIYMommy — and it made me wonder where it’s been my whole life. To my total non-surprise, I’m late on the hype for this organizer (Apartment Therapy reviewed the SNURRAD when it was also $36 a few years ago). Now it’s cheaper than ever, and just as relevant as it was then.
After all, in this recent clip the creator revealed that the clear lazy Susan-style organizer “changed [her] life,” thanks to its rectangular body, oval sides, and a rotating base that easily fastens to shelves with suction cups.
Unlike many lazy Susan storage options, the IKEA SNURRAD isn’t round, which makes it perfect for more rectangular shelf storage. It’s also a pretty decent size with a width of 16 1/2 inches, a depth of 11 inches, and a height of 1 3/4 inches. As @TheDIYMommy demonstrated, you can turn the organizer any way you want and it still somehow magically fits in its designated space without jutting out of the fridge.
Add in the slightly raised edges that keep everything in place, and you’ve got an organizing hero that’ll make it easy to spot any jams, condiments, sauces, salsas, pasta sauce, canned drinks, or anything else you don’t want to have to sort through. You can also use it to make your fridgescaping more space-efficient.
I was influenced to add three of these to my shopping cart just after seeing the Instagram video, but the rave reviews in the comment section on IKEA’s website also sold me. IKEA shoppers love this lazy Susan, with one calling it a “must-have for any fridge.”
Others said they liked the “simple and smart” design so much they bought three of them, saying they had “no more wasted condiments to throw out” or “little open jars of things” that ended up “getting pushed back into the abyss and forgotten.”
Plus, the stadium-shaped design makes the most of your shelf’s surface area, making it a better option than a typical lazy Susan.
You can buy the IKEA SNURRAD in stores (just check to see availability for your closest location), or you can order it online if you don’t live near an IKEA. Just keep in mind that there’s a delivery fee, so this might be a better option if you’re buying a bunch of stuff at once or if you’re an IKEA member.
