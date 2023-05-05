This TikToker Found a Way to Fluff Those Flat IKEA Sofa Cushions for Just $11
For those who like their seat cushions thick, here’s a tip for you.
Maddy Olson, a content creator who specializes in DIY projects, has come up with a hack that makes flat IKEA cushions more voluptuous.
In her video, she says that, generally, couches from the Swedish furniture company are “weirdly unstuffed” and “super flat-looking.” To fix this, just head over to Walmart (or another big box store) and buy the cheapest mattress topper available. Then, cut the item a tad smaller than the cushion and insert it inside. Do the same for the back cushions, and that’s it!
The differences between the before-and-after photos are impressive. The former appears cheap and used, while the latter looks expensive and cozy. Even better, the hack can cost under $20 (Olsen spent $11).
It’s a simple but effective technique that has other IKEA customers excited to do some DIYs. “I have this exact couch. You have changed my life,” said a follower, while another added: “I neeeeeed to do this! My IKEA couch is so stiff.”
And for those whose couches aren’t flat, remembering this hack might come in handy in the future, once your cushions do begin to wither. As another commenter pointed out: “This could just be good for giving your furniture a longer life.”
You can see more DIY tips and tricks from Maddy Olson on TikTok.