IKEA’s Space10 Just Launched a Couch in an Envelope

“This project began as a way to challenge problematic design archetypes,” Georgina McDonald of SPACE10’s Creative & Partnerships department said in a statement. “The couch, as we know it today, is a complicated and high-maintenance piece of furniture … however beloved it is, the couch is often a strain on people owing to its weight, the planet due to its design intricacies, and a burden on the friends who generously help us to move. The project is an agenda for change, inspiring the design community to move further towards a couch that is better for us — and the planet.”