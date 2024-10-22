Here’s Why You Should Put an IKEA Cutting Board in Your Living Room
If the enduring popularity of IKEA DIY hacks has proven anything, it’s that the beloved Swedish furniture brand’s products can easily be transformed into something stylish and functional for your home without breaking the bank.
One recent example? A recent TikTok in which content creator @thediymommy showed how she repurposes IKEA’s STOLTHET bamboo cutting board into a chic couch tray.
As @thediymommy demonstrates in her video, doing so is simple. The board has a leg on either side to hold it upright, because it was originally designed so that the containers from IKEA’s 365+ line could fit under it. Therefore, all you need to do is position each leg on either side of your couch’s arm, and voilà! What started out as a cutting board is now a full-service tray that you can put your evening wine glass, movie night snacks, or anything else your heart desires onto without worrying about making any messes.
“The STOLTHET cutting board is one of my favorite pieces that has so many uses!” @thediymommy captioned her video. “One of my favorite hacks is using it on the arm of my sofa to rest my coffee mug. It’s perfect!”
One TikTok commenter summed it up perfectly: “Oooh I need this now.”
The STOLTHET measures 13 3/4” x 8 3/4.” You can pick it up online or at one of IKEA’s stores for $19.99 apiece. To extend the cutting board’s lifespan as long as possible, the official IKEA product page recommends treating your board with vegetable oil from time to time.
According to TikTok, the STOLTHET isn’t just functional as a cutting board or couch tray. As TikToker @homebyalina pointed out in another video, you can also flip it upside down and use the two legs as bookends. Honestly, the possibilities are endless.