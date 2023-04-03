To create her custom desk, Ziz got a piece of live-edge Douglas fir wood cut in half, then spliced it with a simple wooden box underneath. The box and Douglas fir wood rest on two IKEA ALEX drawer units, allowing her to store office supplies and other work essentials below, while leaving the top clear for her keyboard and two monitors. The inside of the box is home to the desk’s terrarium, filled with live plants that are protected by a clear glass pane.