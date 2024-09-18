IKEA Is Selling a Cheery Laundry Basket for Only $8 (I Want Every Color!)
With two sports-loving and active boys in my household, there’s an endless rotation of laundry, scattered toys, and sports equipment galore at most times throughout my home. Baskets and organizing items are lifelines for keeping everything corralled and streamlined. IKEA has made it easy to tame the mess with these new vibrantly colored laundry baskets that cost only $7.99.
Everyone in your home can get their own basket to fill up with their clothes and then pitch in on the folding process. With flexible plastic and sturdy handles, the TORKIS flexible laundry basket is ideal for toting laundry to its respective closet or chest.
One review on the site called it “spacious, sturdy, and good-looking,” noting that they loved the way they fit in cubbies and are available in “vibrant, cheery colors.” Those colors include green, pale blue, pink, or yellow — so grab one in every color to use in different spaces in your home.
If your basement is brimming with footballs, soccer balls, tennis balls, and kickballs of all shapes and sizes, dedicate one of these sturdy baskets for them. Groceries inevitably roll around in the back of a car if not contained, so grab a basket to gather things during the ride, and then easily tote it inside your home and unload.
These baskets are great for outdoor use, too. Corral grilling tools or create a toy organizing basket and toss in sidewalk chalk, bubbles, and water guns. And for furry pet friends, house all their treats and toys in one dedicated basket for easy access when needed. If it gets dirty or encounters a spill, just simply hose it down for a quick clean and let it air-dry.
If you don’t live near an IKEA or can’t make it to a store, Amazon sells this basket, but it is limited to the pale blue color and is pricier. The benefit here is that it conveniently ships right to your front door.
Buy: TORKIS Flexible Laundry Basket, $36.80