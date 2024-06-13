IKEA Just Announced a New Collection and Its Perfect for Colorful Maximalists
If you love to get creative with a good IKEA hack, then your imagination is about to run wild with IKEA’s latest collection. IKEA just announced that it’s dropping a brand-new collection of pre-cut textiles with the aim of “sparking imagination and fostering connection” through fabric.
IKEA has always had a strong relationship with home decor textiles, which are always bold and lean into modern Scandinavian themes and design. Tyg is a collection of 20 fresh patterns created by 13 designers that will be available in three-meter cuts for IKEA shoppers to use however they see fit.
The 100% cotton fabric can be used for home decor purposes like upholstery, curtains, or throw pillows, or creatives can use it to sew their own clothing, patch denim, or make tote bags. The possibilities are truly endless!
Tyg will launch at IKEA U.S. (both in-store and online) in July 2024, with fabrics starting at just $10 per three-meter cut. There will be 16 long-term patterns customers can shop as well as four additional patterns that will be swapped out seasonally. Patterns range from simple stripes and gingham to bright, modern florals, bold abstracts, and painterly geometrics. There will even be a handful of solid neutral fabrics so everyone can get in on the Tyg fun (even if you’re a beige-lover!).
And because Tyg fabrics are pre-cut in three-meter portions, you can even use the sections as-is. Just turn up the raw edges with some hem tape or fabric glue and you have a no-sew tablecloth, curtain, or tapestry — no sewing skills required.
When Tyg launches in July, get ready to IKEA hack your space in yet another creative way. With so many fun colors and prints available, you’ll want to Tyg-ify every room in your house.