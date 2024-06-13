IKEA Just Announced a New Collection and Its Perfect for Colorful Maximalists

Tyg will launch at IKEA U.S. (both in-store and online) in July 2024, with fabrics starting at just $10 per three-meter cut. There will be 16 long-term patterns customers can shop as well as four additional patterns that will be swapped out seasonally. Patterns range from simple stripes and gingham to bright, modern florals, bold abstracts, and painterly geometrics. There will even be a handful of solid neutral fabrics so everyone can get in on the Tyg fun (even if you’re a beige-lover!).