This Colorful $13 IKEA Gem Is Surprisingly Perfect for Every Room of the House
Can a doormat be life-changing? After seeing this new style from IKEA, you might just say yes. It’s a piece from IKEA’s VÄGSKYLT line, and it’s the perfect amount of boldness and color that will spice up any room you put it in — because, yes, it can be used for so much more than just a doormat!
The VÄGSKYLT doormat, which measures just under 2×2 feet, comes in both a bright pink and orange stripe, as well as a more subdued black and blue-green stripe pattern. In fact, both resemble something from the stripe-heavy home brand Dusen Dusen, but at a more affordable price point.
The mat is machine washable and comes with a rubber backing that helps it stay in place while you wipe your feet. And because it’s made with a soft yet durable 100% cotton fabric, you can even place it in front of your kitchen sink or use it as a bath mat. It’s cheery, lightweight, and easy to keep clean. And for just $13, you can grab one for every room in the house!
“This rug is great!” one five-star IKEA reviewer wrote. “The colors are gorgeous, and the cotton is great. A simple rug well executed. I haven’t tried washing it, but the weave looks durable.”
Another person added, “Stays in place, large and easy to clean. It was a great buy!” And someone else added, “[A] supercute and nonslip vibrant rug.”
Even though the weather may be getting colder and the sky grayer, you can keep the inside of your home bright and happy year-round with IKEA’s bold, patterned VÄGSKYLT doormat. No matter where or how you use it, it can help bring a smile to your face every single day.