Newsletters

This Colorful $13 IKEA Gem Is Surprisingly Perfect for Every Room of the House

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter.
Follow
published now
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
Sunrise, Florida, USA - June 26, 2020: IKEA South Florida storefront. Companies that are hiring during COVID-19 The COVID-19 pandemic has hit workers in the U.S. hard.
See More Images
Credit: YES Market Media/Shutterstock

Can a doormat be life-changing? After seeing this new style from IKEA, you might just say yes. It’s a piece from IKEA’s VÄGSKYLT line, and it’s the perfect amount of boldness and color that will spice up any room you put it in — because, yes, it can be used for so much more than just a doormat!

The VÄGSKYLT doormat, which measures just under 2×2 feet, comes in both a bright pink and orange stripe, as well as a more subdued black and blue-green stripe pattern. In fact, both resemble something from the stripe-heavy home brand Dusen Dusen, but at a more affordable price point.

VÄGSKYLT Door Mat
$12.99
IKEA
Buy Now

The mat is machine washable and comes with a rubber backing that helps it stay in place while you wipe your feet. And because it’s made with a soft yet durable 100% cotton fabric, you can even place it in front of your kitchen sink or use it as a bath mat. It’s cheery, lightweight, and easy to keep clean. And for just $13, you can grab one for every room in the house!

“This rug is great!” one five-star IKEA reviewer wrote. “The colors are gorgeous, and the cotton is great. A simple rug well executed. I haven’t tried washing it, but the weave looks durable.”

Another person added, “Stays in place, large and easy to clean. It was a great buy!” And someone else added, “[A] supercute and nonslip vibrant rug.”

Even though the weather may be getting colder and the sky grayer, you can keep the inside of your home bright and happy year-round with IKEA’s bold, patterned VÄGSKYLT doormat. No matter where or how you use it, it can help bring a smile to your face every single day.

Filed in:
Decor & Accessories
IKEA
News
Shopping