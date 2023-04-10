This Illinois Home for Sale Has an Indoor Pool with a Two-Story Waterslide
If an indoor pool sounds like your idea of a homeowner’s dream come true, this Illinois house for sale might just be the home for you. If an indoor pool with a waterslide sounds beyond your wildest homeowner dreams, then you’re going to positively flip — nay, somersault — for said Illinois house for sale, because it’s got both and it could be yours.
On the market for $584,900, this unique four-bedroom, four-bath pad certainly isn’t your cookie-cutter family home. Inspired by the Brutalism architecture movement, the home includes all kinds of modern design and decor features, but it’s the super-tall waterslide spanning two stories that has caught the attention of Zillow Gone Wild commenters.
Located in Rolling Meadows, IL, the home is back on the market after just a year, after its current owners found it on — you guessed it — Zillow Gone Wild. No word on why such a quick turnaround time, but it could certainly be a dream buy for someone who is looking for a truly one-of-a-kind place to call home.
The 1976 build is situated on an impressive half-acre of private wooded land, and it’s got all kinds of great amenities, including a two-sided gas fireplace in the main living space, a fully stacked wet bar, an updated kitchen, a whopping four closets in the primary bedroom, and a jetted tub with stainless-steel multi-function rainfall shower that overlooks the two-story pool area. Of course, there’s the waterslide and the fact that the pool is heated, which means you can enjoy the pool year-round.
There’s a spacious gazebo for outdoor entertaining, plenty of natural light throughout, and an underground garage with heated floors. But the home’s Brutalist design — featuring lots of rounded edges and a distinct lack of right angles — has people buzzing on social media.
“Could never put baby in the corner here,” joked one person of the home’s many circular-shaped rooms. “Okay but what right angle hurt you?” another person jokingly asked. Another wrote: “You had to know this house would come back ‘round.”
Of the distinctive round bed in the primary bedroom, one commenter asked: “Does Amazon sell circle sheets? Or are they found in the beyond section at BB&B?”
It’s worth pointing out, though, that the home does seem to need some repairs, namely in the famed indoor pool area, which doesn’t quite look up to safety code standards and also seems to have some mold on the walls. Over on Twitter, some users mused about how expensive it would likely be to repair and upgrade things within the home, since everything would likely need to be custom-made.
Still, it seems the home has a pending sale, which means it might have already snagged the perfect owner. With a little love and patience, they’ll be having truly epic pool parties in no time.