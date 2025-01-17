Ina Garten’s Trick for Making Her White Plates Pop Is Genius (It’s Super Simple!)
If you’ve been following Ina Garten for some time, then you know she sticks to one rule when serving delicious meals to her guests: white plates only. The queen of hosting believes that using white plates allows the food to be the center of attention, so she avoids plates with patterns. And in 2025, it looks like she’s having some bold fun with her “white plate rule” by pairing it with a dark and moody table setting.
In a recent post on Instagram, Garten shared a few snaps from inside her kitchen at the start of the new year, and one little detail on her table really stood out. As always, it was decorated with her coveted white plates, but the simple staple detail really pops when it’s framed with inky black place mats.
“So happy to be back in my kitchen, testing recipes for my next cookbook,” Garten captioned her post. “I hope everyone is staying warm this week!”
Garten’s signature white plates are beautifully accentuated thanks to the dark mahogany tabletop and matching black cutlery. She paired them with neutral gingham napkins to add light back into the setting and better match her kitchen’s cream, mahogany, and black decor.
Black place mats can sometimes come off as a bit too dramatic just because of their color alone, but to warm them up, try them in a natural woven material like Garten did. The Kanawa place mats from CB2 are a good choice because of their texture and round shape.
If you’re not totally sold on solid black, dip your toes in with something like the Tava Rectangular Placemat from Pottery Barn. It looks like it was brushed with black and still has accents of the rattan’s natural color, which brings out the woven pattern.
If you’ve created a dish you’re proud of, it’s definitely worth framing it on a white plate and black place mat. Ina Garten knows best, after all!