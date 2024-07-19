The 174-Year-Old Vintage Staple Ina Garten Uses All the Time in Her Kitchen (It’s So Pretty!)
Ina Garten’s Instagram feed is basically just my dream board. Her gardens, her kitchen, her cooking skills, even her crisp button-downs with the popped collars — all of it is aspirational to me. So when Garten posted a photo of a fresh bouquet of roses to her feed that were displayed in an item I’ve seen thousands of times at the thrift store, I realized that living like Garten could actually be more attainable than I thought (excluding the home in the Hamptons, of course).
“Nothing like garden roses with dew still on them. Thank you Lydia @marderslandscaping,” Garten captioned the post, which she shared with her followers on July 15.
The crock Garten used to stash her bouquet of fresh buds is from a company called Farmhouse Pottery. It’s a version of the brand’s Beehive Crock, which is hand-thrown on the pottery wheel and glazed in a timeless creamy white that will fit with any aesthetic. A mini will cost you $55 and a large crock goes for as much as $345.
But because the classic crock is so timeless — so timeless, in fact, that it’s been used for thousands of years! — you can easily find one at the thrift store or your local antique market, too. Antique crocks come in so many shapes and sizes, and most of them are also glazed in neutral tones like Garten’s Farmhouse Pottery piece. But you can also find antique crocks with primitive folk art on them that makes them each one of a kind.
Depending on where you source your crocks, you can either find one for a couple of bucks, or splurge on an antique piece that will become an instant heirloom. (You could also try this clever tomato can crock crossover that’ll cost you nothing and look super cute on your countertop.) And your new-to-you crock will serve as the perfect landing place for all your summer blooms (or kitchen utensils!).
Next time you’re at the thrift shop, think like Ina and check for crocks. This centuries-old piece of stoneware may just replace your dainty vases for good!