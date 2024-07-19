The 174-Year-Old Vintage Staple Ina Garten Uses All the Time in Her Kitchen (It’s So Pretty!)

Depending on where you source your crocks, you can either find one for a couple of bucks, or splurge on an antique piece that will become an instant heirloom. (You could also try this clever tomato can crock crossover that’ll cost you nothing and look super cute on your countertop.) And your new-to-you crock will serve as the perfect landing place for all your summer blooms (or kitchen utensils!).



Next time you’re at the thrift shop, think like Ina and check for crocks. This centuries-old piece of stoneware may just replace your dainty vases for good!