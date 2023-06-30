This TikToker Found a Pool Under Her Floor — Here’s What She Did with It
When Emily Henry and her family began renovating a bonus room in their Arkansas home last year, they really had no idea what they were getting into when they decided to replace the flooring. After beginning their demolition, the family found a full-size indoor pool (and in-ground hot tub!) waiting for them on the other side of the hardwood flooring.
And all of a sudden, their original renovation plan went out the window and a lot of new possibilities were at their disposal.
Henry and her family took a lot of time weighing the pros and cons of keeping the pool and using it in some capacity or filling it in and installing flooring on top of it again. In January, Henry announced what she and her partner had finally landed on.
“Although lots of you wanted to see this restored back into the pool, we decided, being surrounded by these crystal clear lakes and being such outdoorsy people, that it just wouldn’t make sense for us to have an indoor pool,” Henry said in an update video.
“So, we will be turning this room into an atrium,” she said, adding that the plan was to add a lot of stained glass pieces (Henry is a stained glass artist), tons of plants, and a koi fish pond.
And although this plan seemed a bit loftier than plans to just fill it in or restore it, the Henry family has already made some massive progress since January.
The koi pond has been installed and the hot tub corner has been turned into a gorgeous water feature that aerates the pond water. And, as of mid-May, dirt was added for the foliage and Henry was making plans to create a living wall on the brick at the head of the room.
Henry and her family definitely turned lemons into lemonade with this project, and the final result is absolutely going to be sweet.