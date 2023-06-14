Iris Apatow’s Easy DIY “Headboard” Is So Chic, You’ll Want to Copy It
Whether you’re looking to add a pop of pattern to your bedroom or simply want to try something different, Iris Apatow has three words for you: wallpaper headboard accent.
The starlet recently teamed up with Urban Outfitters Home’s in-house crew to design her first-ever apartment, which she’s showing off in a new interview with Architectural Digest’s Clever.
“I chose a lot of warm colors, causing the natural light to become warmer and less harsh, which complements the space very nicely,” Apatow told the publication. “I wanted it to feel like a flower garden, with a lot of pink lighting.”
Playful pastel patterns can be seen throughout the 20-year-old starlet’s home, particularly in the bedroom, which already features a light pink velvet bed frame and a pink and yellow floral duvet. What truly sets this area apart, however, lies above. Rather than covering the entire wall that her bed sits against in wallpaper as she did with her living room wall, Apatow opted to add a wallpapered headboard-like accent in a similar yellow and pink color scheme that shadows the bed itself. To tie it all together, she added a framed Yoshitomo Nara print on top of the strategically placed wallpaper.
There might be a lot of patterns going on, but thanks to softer colors and strategic placements, the bedroom still manages to feel inviting and calm.
Apatow told Architectural Digest that she draws particular home decor inspiration from online Gen Z creators like Apartment Therapy favorite Dani Klarić, a Miami-based interior designer known for her colorful, vintage-inspired design approach.
“The best way to describe my home style would be eclectic, Post Modern, Art Deco vibe,” Klarić told Apartment Therapy last year. “I always find myself getting inspo from the ‘60s-’90s. I got a lot of inspiration from the mid-century era, too!”