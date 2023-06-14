Iris Apatow’s Easy DIY “Headboard” Is So Chic, You’ll Want to Copy It

Playful pastel patterns can be seen throughout the 20-year-old starlet’s home, particularly in the bedroom, which already features a light pink velvet bed frame and a pink and yellow floral duvet. What truly sets this area apart, however, lies above. Rather than covering the entire wall that her bed sits against in wallpaper as she did with her living room wall, Apatow opted to add a wallpapered headboard-like accent in a similar yellow and pink color scheme that shadows the bed itself. To tie it all together, she added a framed Yoshitomo Nara print on top of the strategically placed wallpaper.



There might be a lot of patterns going on, but thanks to softer colors and strategic placements, the bedroom still manages to feel inviting and calm.