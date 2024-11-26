Lowe’s Announced Its Thanksgiving Hours, and They Might Interrupt Your Plans

Believe it or not, Thanksgiving Day is almost here. Although the holiday might conjure lovely images of relaxation and quality time with friends and family members, it’s an unspoken truth that plenty of elbow grease and preparation also goes into pulling off a successful holiday meal. Of course, no one can totally avoid unexpected needs that arise during the holidays, like having to replace your mixer or microwave during meal prep, or realizing that you need extra string lights to finish off your decorations.