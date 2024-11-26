Lowe’s Announced Its Thanksgiving Hours, and They Might Interrupt Your Plans
Believe it or not, Thanksgiving Day is almost here. Although the holiday might conjure lovely images of relaxation and quality time with friends and family members, it’s an unspoken truth that plenty of elbow grease and preparation also goes into pulling off a successful holiday meal. Of course, no one can totally avoid unexpected needs that arise during the holidays, like having to replace your mixer or microwave during meal prep, or realizing that you need extra string lights to finish off your decorations.
Prior to your holiday prep, you might find yourself wondering the following question: Is Lowe’s open on Thanksgiving Day 2024?
It’s best to double-check that you have as many of your Thanksgiving supplies as possible before the holiday occurs on Thursday, Nov. 28, because Lowe’s will not be open on Thanksgiving. According to an official Lowe’s press release, all Lowe’s stores will be closed on both Thanksgiving and Christmas Day “to give customers and associates time to spend and celebrate with their loved ones.”
Although you won’t be able to visit Lowe’s on Thanksgiving Day itself, don’t fear! The company offers plenty of programs designed to help you make the most of the holiday season. For instance, from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, customers will be able to access additional deals on “top-rated decor and sought-after categories, including appliances, tools, and more,” both in stores and online. That means you can make some holiday DIYs for even cheaper than usual!
“This holiday season, Lowe’s is offering new, can’t-miss deals every single week and convenient services to make the holidays easier for all,” Jennifer Wilson, Lowe’s senior vice president, enterprise brand and marketing, said in a press release. “[…] Regardless of whether you’re a DIYer or a pro, we have ways to save both time and money when customers choose Lowe’s this holiday season.”