This 1970s Mushroom-Shaped House in Italy Is for Sale

Cottagecore meets fairycore meets Smurfcore at this iconic property for sale in Bardineto, Italy. Located about 70 kilometers away from Genoa, Bardineto is home to “Il Villagio dei Puffi” (“Village of the Smurfs”), a small grouping of mushroom-shaped houses built in the 1970s by Mario de Bernardi. And one of de Bernardi’s iconic homes is currently on the market for a total steal when compared to U.S. housing prices.