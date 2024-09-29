Before hitting the Emmys red carpet on September 15, Jennifer Aniston got glam at her Bel-Air home and took her followers along for the ride. It’s rare that anyone gets to peek inside a celeb’s home, especially Aniston’s, but this short video showed off a few of the stunning details her mid-century home boasts, including a front door that looks more like a piece of art — and that’s because it kind of is.