Jennifer Aniston’s Front Door Was Inspired by This Classic 1960s TV Set
Before hitting the Emmys red carpet on September 15, Jennifer Aniston got glam at her Bel-Air home and took her followers along for the ride. It’s rare that anyone gets to peek inside a celeb’s home, especially Aniston’s, but this short video showed off a few of the stunning details her mid-century home boasts, including a front door that looks more like a piece of art — and that’s because it kind of is.
“Emmy’s last night,” Aniston, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role on The Morning Show, captioned the post. (She lost later that night to Shōgun’s Anna Sawai.) You can see a glimpse of the mod tile-design door as she steps out onto her front entryway before leaving for the red carpet.
After purchasing the home in 2011, Aniston worked with designer Stephen Shadley to highlight its mid-century charm while mixing in some modernity. When it came time to redo the front entryway, Shadley took inspiration from one of the 20th century’s most iconic TV shows.
“While designing Jen’s home, I watched a piece on Johnny Carson and ‘The Tonight Show,’” Shadley wrote in an Instagram caption back in February. “I wanted a pattern to etch into our monumental bronze doors. Johnny’s first set had these panels I remembered from my childhood and Jen agreed they were a perfect inspiration!”
Aniston’s friend Molly McNearney, who’s married to another late-night star, Jimmy Kimmel, commented, “Oh my GOD. These have always felt distantly familiar and nostalgic to me and now it all makes sense. LOVE this so much!!”
Shadley responded that the doors “were made for late nights and special guests!” You can see Carson’s iconic set design in photos in this 1964 photo shared by InvisibleThemepark.com.
The layers of Hollywood lore and history go deep with this design, and Shadley proves that inspiration (and timeless inspiration, at that!) can truly come from anywhere.