Before Jeremiah Brent Became an Interior Designer, He Was a Goodwill Furniture Flipper
Jeremiah Brent has made a name for himself as one of the most sought-after interior designers in the country. But before he became who he is today, Brent was just like anyone else trying to craft their space into a place that feels like home — and doing so on a major budget. In a March 20 Instagram video, Brent said that his interior design career happened “by chance” after he began flipping secondhand furniture for himself and for his friends.
“I get asked a lot what my journey was becoming an interior designer. And truth is, it was super unconventional and a lot by chance, and fully feuled by passion,” Brent said in the video. “I started furniture designing out of necessity when I was 19 years old. I couldn’t afford anything, so I went to the Goodwill and I bought everything I could afford and I modified it, and I started doing it for friends.”
After proving his skill through furniture flipping, Brent was then asked to modify his friends’ rooms, too, and his design career took off from there.
“But when I reflect back, I’ve always been inspired by people and imagining the way they could live,” he continued. “That is really what my passion is. Walking into a space, meeting people, and thinking about what I can do to elevate the way that they live their lives, to tether them to their space.”
He said, “The emotional component of design is my favorite thing, which is walking into a space and really feeling like it’s a reflection of who you are.”
As Brent’s success has shown, as long as there is passion and drive behind you, you can turn your dreams into reality.