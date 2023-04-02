Before Jeremiah Brent Became an Interior Designer, He Was a Goodwill Furniture Flipper

Jeremiah Brent has made a name for himself as one of the most sought-after interior designers in the country. But before he became who he is today, Brent was just like anyone else trying to craft their space into a place that feels like home — and doing so on a major budget. In a March 20 Instagram video, Brent said that his interior design career happened “by chance” after he began flipping secondhand furniture for himself and for his friends.