Jeremiah Brent’s Favorite Glassware Can Replace Everything in Your Cabinets
If you’re a person who subscribes to the “less is more” mantra, then you probably like the idea of a pared-down glassware collection. And while celebrating Cinco De Mayo by sharing his margarita recipe, Jeremiah Brent also shared his new favorite glasses with his Instagram followers, noting that they can be used for pretty much any beverage — including hot drinks, too.
“What I also love about today is all of the items here are actually shoppable at Atrio,” Brent said in his video, noting that the glasses he used to hold his margarita ingredients and the final cocktail are the Serax glasses in his shop. “These are actually my favorite because you can see you can use them for mixing glasses, you can put cocktails, for espresso … I love them. I use them for everything.”
The glasses are a part of the Serax Merci La Nouvelle collection and the simple design promises to “elevate the everyday.” Brent and his Atrio team chose these glasses because they have a unique hand feel, thanks to the textured glass, as well as a classic look that could either read vintage or modern.
Their wide, semi-squat shape make these glasses the perfect size for both a cocktail or a shot of espresso.
So, if you dream of one day owning a single style of glass that can handle every type of beverage you pour into it, that dream could become a reality sooner than you think. The timeless Serax Merci glass will shine on any bar cart or open shelving and will instantly become the only glass you need.