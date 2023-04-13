Jeremiah Brent Shares His 5 Must-Haves for the Perfect Guest Room
If you love to host friends and family who travel from hours away, you want to ensure your guest room is in tip-top shape. To make their stay feel as luxurious as possible, Jeremiah Brent has a few must-haves that you should definitely put in your guest room to ensure you get a five-star rating (within the friend group, that is!).
Brent shared a clip from a corner of his own guest room, which has been done in a dark gray and features white and neutral accents. “A corner of our guest room,” he wrote in the caption.”Must-haves for overnight hosting?” He then lists a luggage rack (“affordable purchase that feels luxe,” he adds), extra hangers, a water carafe, fresh linens, and a phone charger.
Basically, everything you’d find in a hotel room with a few extras. “The luggage rack tip is a game-changer!” one person commented. Things like that can really make your guests feel important and wanted in your home.
In the comments, his followers added a few must-have items that they have in their guest spaces. One person wrote, “Some books!!” Another added, “I also add a card in the small nightstand with our internet password and some locally made chocolate.”
And someone else added, “Tissues, snacks, extra pillows (different levels of fluff), extra blanket, a few books and magazines, [and] assorted slippers.” We’re coming over!
If you put as much thought into your guest room as you do the primary bedroom, then your guests will feel absolutely at home and cared for. As Brent proves, those small details can really make a big difference in the quality of a person’s stay.