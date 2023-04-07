Jeremiah Brent’s New Studio Kitchen Proves Hardware Shouldn’t Be an Afterthought
Jeremiah Brent just revamped his New York City design studio’s kitchen, and it’s just as beautiful as the kitchen in the NYC home he shares with husband, Nate Berkus. It’s dark, moody, and accented with dramatic marble countertops, backsplash, and a block island. But the real star of this show may be a super-small detail: The knobs and handles Brent chose to feature in this space are incredibly artistic and elevate the space in an unexpected way.
“Introducing our revamped NYC Studio kitchen, made complete with @jennair luxury appliances,” Brent captioned an April 4 Instagram post. “This space acts as our new hub for creative fuel and a space for fresh inspiration and content.”
For more content like this follow
Brent and the team chose the Jennair RISE pro range with the app-driven Culinary Center featuring step-by-step meal prep support, a RISE built-in coffee maker, a panel-ready 24-inch dishwasher, and custom French door refrigerator, all of which “seamlessly integrate with our studio palette,” Brent writes.
Note the wavy handles on that custom French door refrigerator. They’re beyond beautiful and a surprisingly whimsical touch in such a dramatic space.
“Good lord the handles on the fridge are sexy,” one person commented on Brent’s post. “I watched that three times before I could move on to the handles on the cabinet. Oh this is lovely. This is fuel for sure.”
The knobs on the select few cabinets in the kitchen are another touch of whimsy. They’re each installed a bit haphazardly so that no two are positioned in the same way, which gives an organic feel.
This kitchen renovation proves that the smallest details, which are sometimes overlooked, can make a huge impact in the final big picture.