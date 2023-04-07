Jeremiah Brent just revamped his New York City design studio’s kitchen, and it’s just as beautiful as the kitchen in the NYC home he shares with husband, Nate Berkus. It’s dark, moody, and accented with dramatic marble countertops, backsplash, and a block island. But the real star of this show may be a super-small detail: The knobs and handles Brent chose to feature in this space are incredibly artistic and elevate the space in an unexpected way.