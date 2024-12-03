Joanna Gaines’ “Bonus” Kitchen Is Drenched in the Hottest Color of the 2020s

While it seemingly makes sense to lighter in small spaces to make them feel bigger, Gaines is showing how to lean into the coziness with warm, darker tones that make the lighter spots (like the brass hardware, library ladder, copper sink, marble countertop and backsplash, and brick fireplace) pop.



You might not have two kitchens to experiment with when it comes to color, but if you love the moody vibes of Gaines’ baking kitchen, it may be time to give your one-and-only kitchen a mini-makeover.