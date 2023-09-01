Joanna Gaines Shares Her (Almost Free) Way to Bottle Up Summer
With the season winding down, we find ourselves doing all we can to hold on to the last bit of summer fun. Joanna Gaines is doing the same, but she’s figured out how to actually bottle up summer. When her garden reached its fullest potential, Gaines snipped some of her favorite flowers and hung them upside down in her garden shed to dry out while retaining their color.
Then, when the flowers were completely dry, she snipped the blooms off the stems and tossed the dried flowers into a Mason jar, labeling the contents “Summer 2023.”
“Bottling up summer the best I know how,” Gaines captioned a recent Instagram post. “{Dry or press your garden beauties before you bottle them up}.”
Drying blooms and jarring them is also a great way to preserve mementos from an event, too. You can do this with bridal bouquets, flowers you received for a birthday or anniversary, or even to begin a collection of all your favorite flowers that you can enjoy all year round.
Just picture how pretty these jars of dried and tagged flowers would look on a bookshelf or lined up on top of your kitchen cabinets.
And as Gaines mentioned, pressing flowers is another fun way to preserve and display blooms. You can mount them on a board and frame them and add your favorite summer flowers to a gallery wall (or make an entirely new gallery wall that is made up completely with framed pressed flowers).
So although summer is coming to a close, you can keep the good times going by bottling your favorite foliage from the season. Then, whenever you need a boost of serotonin during the dregs of winter, you can look to your jarred flowers to remember that summer is just around the corner.