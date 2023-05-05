Joanna Gaines’ Knife Block Is So Much Better than a Traditional One — Here’s Why

While Joanna Gaines has been taking her Instagram followers on a tour of her latest cookbook, Magnolia Table: Volume 3, she’s also been taking fans on a tour of the Magnolia test kitchen in Waco, Texas. And in a recent video in which Gaines shows how to make confetti cookie sandwiches, it was hard not to notice the interesting way Gaines has stored her knives in the test kitchen in the background — they are organized with a knife block, but it’s definitely not the traditional block you’re used to seeing and using.