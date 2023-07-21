John Stamos Has the Most Iconic “Full House” Prop in His Home

Barrymore admitted she didn’t take anything home from her film sets, with Stamos joking that she “should’ve taken E.T.,” to much fanfare and applause from the studio audience. He then admitted that when he was building one of the bathrooms in his Los Angeles home, he said, “‘Oh, I have these old doors from ‘Full House.’ You want me to put those? But every time I go, every time I walk out of the bathroom, I expect people to clap and [applaud]. You know when you make an entrance on a sitcom?” he quipped.



When Barrymore noted that it’s “so crazy” for Stamos to have the red doors in his possession, he shared that he also has the couch, which prompted Barrymore to fully freak out. “That should be in, like, a museum!” she said, with Stamos joking, “Do you wanna buy it?”



Her response: “Let’s talk price during the commercial break.” Have mercy, indeed.