Julianne Hough’s Kitchen Has Blue Cabinets and a Library Ladder

Throughout the clip, we see different parts of her $2 million Los Angeles home, such as her backyard, living room, and bedroom. Most notable, though, is the kitchen. While the cook space overall has a toned-down color palette, the ultra-trendy blue cabinets present a striking contrast. In an interview with Better Homes & Gardens, she explained that the calm hues help her feel more “grounded,” while the pops of color symbolize “pure joy.”