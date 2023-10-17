The Renter-Friendly Hack That Turns Everyday Kitchen Appliances Into Works of Art
For months, I’ve been seeing content creators giving their kitchens total makeovers in an unexpected way: by customizing their fridges and dishwashers. (And before you ask: No, it doesn’t involve having to replace the ones your home came with.) Sticking vinyl decals on appliances is one of the latest trends to take over interior design TikTok, and there truly are no limits when it comes to the images you can choose. Even though it went viral earlier this year, I still can’t get this TikToker’s Funyuns bag fridge wrap out of my head. Truly inspired.
No matter how much I love them, I’ve always been a bit hesitant when it comes to applying decals in my own rented apartment. I don’t trust that they’ll come off as easily as some of them claim, so I’ve saved myself the trouble. If you too feel like your customization dreams are out of reach, I need to put this Amazon find on your radar. There’s a magnetic version that’s not only wildly easy to put on and remove, but it also costs only $28. Read on for all of the details!
What is the JUMBEAR Dishwasher Magnet Cover?
It’s no secret that most appliances aren’t much to look at — or, to put it plainly, they’re a pretty ugly sight. But remodeling isn’t always an option, and it’s completely out of the question if you’re renting. But instead of risking a hard-to-remove decal, this magnetic version will make your kitchen look 100 percent better. The PVC cover is 23 by 26 inches, which fits most standard dishwashers, but you can put it on your fridge, washing machine, and even, according to a reviewer, your propane tank. Plus, it can be cut down if it’s a little too large.
Of the 19 image options, my personal favorite is the Herb Flower print pictured below, but there’s something for everyone and multiple aesthetics. (Including some Halloween- and winter holiday-themed ones, which you should definitely add to your seasonal decor lineup.) Easy to wipe down, water resistant, and totally secure — JUMBEAR’s renter-friendly appliance cover checks all of the boxes.
What Amazon Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.8/5
“I placed this item on my propane tank. The first thing you see when you pull in my driveway is my unsightly propane tank, I placed this magnetic flower decal and several of my neighbors have commented and complimented about it. I love it, it brightened and beautified for very little cost.” – Amazon Customer
“This cover is delightful and adheres well to my dishwasher. I’m so happy with it that I am thinking of ordering more for my washer and dryer. Shipping was super-speedy. The seller is friendly and is quick to respond to any questions you may have.” – Kristine
“Looks even better in person. Packaged nicely no creases or folds. Colors are vivid rich colors. Fits perfect and lays nice. Cheerful and well done. Nice and thick also.” – donna manning
If you haven’t been able to partake in the customization trend and have been experiencing serious FOMO like me, this ingenious item is a game changer. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more affordable, stylish hack than this — it’ll totally liven up your space for under $30!
Buy: JUMBEAR Dishwasher Magnet Cover, $27.99