The Renter-Friendly Hack That Turns Everyday Kitchen Appliances Into Works of Art

“I placed this item on my propane tank. The first thing you see when you pull in my driveway is my unsightly propane tank, I placed this magnetic flower decal and several of my neighbors have commented and complimented about it. I love it, it brightened and beautified for very little cost.” – Amazon Customer

“This cover is delightful and adheres well to my dishwasher. I’m so happy with it that I am thinking of ordering more for my washer and dryer. Shipping was super-speedy. The seller is friendly and is quick to respond to any questions you may have.” – Kristine

“Looks even better in person. Packaged nicely no creases or folds. Colors are vivid rich colors. Fits perfect and lays nice. Cheerful and well done. Nice and thick also.” – donna manning